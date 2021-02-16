Brooks County opening high school to residents as Falfurrias, most of Premont remain without power

Many residents in Premont and Falfurrias, Texas, have been without power since early Monday morning.

PREMONT, Texas — Many residents in Premont and Falfurrias, Texas, have been without power since early Monday morning. There is a plan to bus people from Premont to Falfurrias so they can spend the night at a school there, which does have power.'

The cold weather may also cause schools in Premont to be shut down for the rest of the week.

"Premont is in crisis right now," said Steve VanMatre, superintendent of the Premont Independent School District. "And it's much bigger than going to school."

VanMatre said that is why he has canceled school for at least Monday and Tuesday. Much of the city of Premont has been without electricity since early Monday morning. All the businesses in town have been shut down and people are trying to figure out how to keep warm.

"We have a significant amount of homes in Premont that aren't as secure from winter weather as what we would like them to be, and there is a lot of kids in those homes," VanMatre said. "So if we need to open up our schools to protect our community whether they go to Premont or not, then we're certainly going to do that."

Brooks County has opened a shelter at the high school in Falfurrias. Residents from Premont are invited to bring a blanket and pillow and to spend the night. Premont ISD is also looking to offer residents school bus rides over there.

It may get crowded there as many residents in Falfurrias are without power as well.

VanMatre said with the cold weather hanging around for the rest of the week, his schools may not start back up until next week.

"If I was to make a prediction, I would say probably going to be all week because the forecast for Thursday and Friday doesn't look very well, and we probably have about 80-percent of our students that travel to school on buses, so that's an issue as well," VanMatre said.

VanMatre said right now it's more important for people to take care of themselves and their families. He also added that the school district is looking at providing meals to everyone in Premont between the ages of one and 18. They believe they'll do that on Wednesday if the power is back on.

