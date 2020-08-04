BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — In hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos has signed an order making protective gear like face masks mandatory for residents who are out and about.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, April 9, and will remain in effect until further notice.

According to the order, any person over the age of five in Brooks County at any place other than their home will be required to wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth. Coverings can include masks, homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas or handkerchiefs.

This includes when the individual enters any building other than their home, and when they are pumping gas at the gas station.

Masks will not be required for anyone engaging in outdoor physical activity or while riding in a personal vehicle alone.

All essential businesses must require employees to wear masks.

The order says that any person who violates in could face up to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail, or both.

