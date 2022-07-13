Brooks County to hold active shooter meeting at Falfurrias High School campus

The event begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Falfurrias High School Auditorium. Senior Hidalgo County Deputy Ricardo Garcia will be running the event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the events that took place in Uvalde, Brooks County officials are urging everyone in the community to participate in an "active shooter awareness program."

The event begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Falfurrias High School Auditorium. Senior Hidalgo County Deputy Ricardo Garcia will be running the event.

He has recently toured the schools and made suggestions on how to make them safer in the event of an active shooter situation.

Garcia will also let everyone know what role, teachers, students and parents can play during the drill. Additionally, he will discuss what officer in Falfurrias will do when called to action.

"Like I told the administration, I said look if something goes down, there's an active shooting here, I guarantee you not only Falfurrias PD but, the County, DPS, Border Patrol they're going to go in there and they're going to eliminate you know, the shooter as quick as possible," Garcia said. "They're going to eliminate that threat."

Garcia added that he's working on getting rifle plates and shields for his officers. Kingsville Independent School District will be holding a parent safety meeting tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. at the FEMA Dome, which is located at Henrietta M. King High School.

