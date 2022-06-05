Brothers serve up support to Ukraine, will donate portion of profits to relatives abroad

"The world has been a very tough place the past couple of years. The whole COVID pandemic and then this happening. It just breaks my heart," Anton Kindzirsky said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Russia-Ukraine War continues to decimate their home nation, two Ukranian brothers are giving back how they can. They opened Polar Bear Rolling Ice Cream in July last year. This July, they're donating half the month's profits to friends and family still in Ukraine.

"It's absolutely terrible what's going on over there and we wish we could help in much, much better ways, but we're just trying to do what we can do to help," Roman Kindzirsky said.

The Kindzirsky brothers moved to America in the 1990s and to Corpus Christi about 17 years ago. Their mom recently moved out of Ukraine before the war began, but they still know many reaching out for help as the conflict continues.

"There are friends that are constantly asking us for help," Anton Kindzirsky shared. "Whether it's Kevlar, bulletproof vests, boots, or even as simple as money to buy food and stuff like that."

Roman Kindzirsky has been in the restaurant industry since he was 14 years old. He said COVID-19 created challenges for his business since they opened, but is fortunate to have a good staff and help from his family.

"It's really hard getting employees right now and getting product, in general, has been really tough," Roman Kindzirsky explained. "You have to go through ten suppliers instead of one just to get all the things we need."

"The world has been a very tough place the past couple of years. The whole COVID pandemic and then this happening. It just breaks my heart," Anton Kindzirsky added.

The brothers also have tip jars to raise additional funds for family and friends in Ukraine. They said their mom's connections there will help make sure it goes directly to those who need it most.

Their philanthropic efforts are not only helping those in Ukraine, but brightening up faces here at home.

"It's bringing a little smile to one individual family or the other because there is so much horrible stuff going on over there," Anton Kindzirsky said. "Just a little smile to anybody is what we can do, and hopefully that smile can change the world."

Roman Kindzirsky shared his brother's sentiment, saying, "this global crisis has been hard on everybody, so, if we can just put a smile on a little kid's face, you know, that definitely makes my day."

Polar Bear Ice Cream will continue to raise money for Ukraine for rest of the month, and said the money will most likely go to food, clothes, and other necessities.

They will also be giving out free snow cones to celebrate their one-year anniversary every Tuesday in July from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

