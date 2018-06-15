A Brownsville sheriff's captain is out of a job Tuesday after falsifying time sheets.

According to investigators, Jose Carlos Garza falsified his time sheet by saying he was working when he was actually mowing the fields at a county airport and then selling the bales of hay.

Garza must surrender his peace officer's license as part of a pre-trial diversion program.

District Attorney Luis Saenz told the Brownsville Herald that selling the bales could net up to $200,000 a year.

Garza had been with the department for more than 20 years. Garza now faces up to two years in prison if he violates terms of the diversion program.

