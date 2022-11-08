Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County

The trucker was charged with the sexual assault of a child.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child.

This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl.

44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from Mexico, but is a permanent resident of this country.

Jim Hogg Sherriff's investigator Alonzo Ramirez told 3NEWS that Nava was stopped recently at a checkpoint. The girl was from Tampico, Mexico but is a U.S. citizen and is 14 years old.

Ramirez said the arrangement between Nava and the the girl was approved by the child's mother and family members. However, it's believed in July alone the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted ten times.

She has now been taken to a San Antonio shelter for her protection.

