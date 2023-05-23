Brush, bulky items pickup begins Wednesday on Corpus Christi's far South Side

The City will pick up trash in Flour Bluff, the Yorktown area, as well as spots on The Island.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in select areas of the Coastal Bend will be able to set out any brush or bulky items to the curb Saturday and Sunday.



Area 1A, which includes Flour Bluff, Yorktown, Waldron, Whitecap, and Sea Pines, will take place Wednesday-Sunday.



Corpus Christi guidelines say brush and bulky items must be separated.



Only bagged grass and leaves will count for brush, and bulky items include indoor and outdoor furniture, as well as mattresses and box springs.

