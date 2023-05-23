Brush, bulky items pickup begins Wednesday on Corpus Christi's far South Side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in select areas of the Coastal Bend will be able to set out any brush or bulky items to the curb Saturday and Sunday.
Area 1A, which includes Flour Bluff, Yorktown, Waldron, Whitecap, and Sea Pines, will take place Wednesday-Sunday.
Corpus Christi guidelines say brush and bulky items must be separated.
Only bagged grass and leaves will count for brush, and bulky items include indoor and outdoor furniture, as well as mattresses and box springs.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Anglers reel in massive 14-foot shark on Padre Island
- Trestle Trail, if approved, will connect the city's Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve, Flour Bluff
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.