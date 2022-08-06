Brush County CASA begins preparations for 5K race

The event will be held July 16 at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and helps raise money to recruit and train volunteers for foster kids in local courts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brush Country CASA is preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year by holding their Color the Way for CASA 5-K next month.

Nicole Ortegon, Outreach Director for CASA, said the need is greater than ever because there are more kids than volunteers.

"Right now we're serving about 153 children in our service area. We're serving about 53 percent of our kids in care. So we definitely need more volunteers," Ortegon said.

