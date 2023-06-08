Homes evacuated as 400-acre brush fire burns in Hays County; 1 home destroyed

As of Sunday afternoon, the Oak Grove fire is 30% contained.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — At least one home has been destroyed as firefighters in Hays County battle a wildfire that sparked near San Marcos on Saturday afternoon.

According to Hays County officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service, the 400-acre fire, now being called the Oak Grove fire, sparked up around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 5. The Hays County Wildland Task Force responded, and other crews, including the Austin Fire Department and air assets, assisted in Saturday's efforts extinguishing the fire.

On Sunday, Hays County officials said five dozers, 15 fire engines, a 20-person hand crew and national guard helicopters will be used for water drops on areas of heavy heat. Planes were seen dipping into Canyon Lake to collect water for the fire.

This clip was filmed by Matt Darst at Canyon Lake as planes dipped into the lake to capture water to drop on the Oak Grove Fire. Posted by Hays County Office of Emergency Management on Sunday, August 6, 2023

The Texas A&M Forest Service said as of Sunday afternoon, one residence and "a number of outbuildings" were destroyed in the fire. Officials will continue to assess reports of damages and provide updates.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire is 30% contained.

Twelve homes have been evacuated, while 60 have been threatened. Hays County officials are asking those evacuating to relocate to one of two available shelters: the Promised Land Church on 1650 Lime Kiln Road in San Marcos, or the First Baptist Church of Wimberly at 15951 Winters Mill Pkwy.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Hays County said Pedernales Electric Cooperative was on site attempting to restore power for residents affected by the fire.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for the fire, which means no drones are allowed in the fire zone. The Texas A&M Forest Service said there was a drone in the airspace on Saturday night, which can be unsafe for firefighting aircraft.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

An updated information map of the #OakGroveFire in Hays County showing an estimated 400 acres as of Aug. 6. This remains a preliminary perimeter and is subject to change. #txfire pic.twitter.com/qZ3lSz0Tct — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 6, 2023