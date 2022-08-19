Fire crews working brush fire in Rockport near Highway 35 Bypass, ask that drivers slow down

ROCKPORT, Texas — Fire crews from Rockport, Fulton, Lamar and Aransas Pass are working a "large brush fire" on Bypass 35 and Griffith St., a post from Fulton Fire and Rescue said.
This fire is close to a major road and crews are working near the southbound lanes of Bypass 35 and "vehicles are flying by," the post said.
"Please, for the safety of your firefighters, slow down as you pass us," officials said. "We will be here for some time."
Officials said crews from TxDOT are shutting down at least one lane in the area.
This is a developing story. We will post updates here as they are received.
