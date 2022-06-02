Brush fire at Las Colonias

The fire covered roughly 8 acres, but threatened no homes and caused no injures. Fire crews say today's weather was a big help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This afternoon, crews battled a brush fire in the city's Las Colonias division.

The fire started around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Las Colonias and Calle San Lucas. Responders say the blaze only covered about 8 acres, and the homes were never under threat.

Batallion Chief Jim Di Visser of the Corpus Christi Fire Department said even though the weather conditions helped, winter is a busy time in general.

"We've had maybe 15 structure fires in last 2-3 weeks. We have people with their fireplaces turned on, space heaters on, candles, just trying to stay warm, leaving their gas stoves or ovens on that contributes to the number of fires we've had."

Crews were able to get this blaze under control and extinguished in roughly 30 minutes. It was the wet ground and lack of wind that helped keep this fire from spreading.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the fire.

