Brush fire near Falfurrias shuts traffic down to one lane on Friday

Credit: 3News

FALFURRIAS, Texas — A fire on south 281 and 755 shut down the south bound lane of 281 on Friday evening.

Authorities believe that someone who was welding in the area accidently sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more. 

Credit: 3News

