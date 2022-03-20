Brush fire on Old Brownsville road threatens six structures

"We encourage everybody to practice proper fire safety, because worst case scenario is that we've got six families without houses," said Chief Devisser.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It can not be overstated that fire danger is high in our neck of the woods.

This latest brush fire happened off of Old Brownsville road where investigators said they were able to save all the homes threatened by this fire. Experts are now urging the public and tourists from out of town on Spring Break to be extra vigilant.

Simply put, if you don't have to burn right now, then don't.

Officials say when they first arrived on the scene the fire was threatening about six structures. Most of the damage was to the brush area, but two tractor trailers were burned during the incident.

Battallion Chief, Jim Devisser, said there were no firefighter injuries, but one man suffered first degree burns on his arms and received treatment at the scene.

"You know, it's a real dry time of the year. The wind is pretty strong and we just caution everybody to be careful when they're burning outside, and with cigarettes and things of that nature," said Chief Devisser. "We encourage everybody to practice proper fire safety and don't let this kind of thing happen to them, because worst case scenario is that we've got six families without houses, and we don't want that."

Important to keep in mind: There is always a burn ban in effect within the city limits. The county, though, has also instituted a burn ban as conditions have worsened in recent weeks.

Please exercise caution moving forward and keep our community safe.

