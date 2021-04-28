Large brush fire on Navigation Blvd overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Overnight, fire crews battled a large brush fire out on South Navigation Boulevard around 3 a.m.
According to fire officials, crews from the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Emergency Service Department #1 and #2, as well as Flour Bluff, assisted in putting out the fire.
Fire Chief Dale Scott tells 3News that the fire was difficult to reach due to fencing in the area. There was also propane trailers that had to be moved because the fire was headed in that direction.
The fire was eventually put out. Very fortunately, no injuries were reported.
