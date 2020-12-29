Brush fire shuts down parts of Highway 77 near Bishop

The flames could be seen on the 900 block of Highway 77 near the Bishop Farm Equipment.

BISHOP, Texas — In Bishop, the northbound side of Highway 77 had to be shutdown for some time today after a brush fire broke out.

The flames could be seen on the 900 block of Highway 77 near the Bishop Farm Equipment.

Police and County Constables were called to help shutdown the highway as firefighters worked to put out the flames. The fire was close to fuel tanks.

The cause of that fire is unknown at this time.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.