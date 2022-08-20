Large brush fire burns along State Highway 35 between Aransas Pass and Rockport

Drivers are urged to use caution due to extremely low visibility in the area and, if possible, find alternate routes, or avoid the area altogether.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large, quickly moving brush fire is burning on the Texas State Highway 35 bypass at the county line, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

The fire has spread from the area of W Myrtle and N McCampbell towards W Gile near the bypass, Aransas Pass PD said.

Aransas Pass PD and Rivera posted about the blaze on social media, where they urged drivers to use caution due to extremely low visibility in the area and, if possible, find alternate routes or avoid the area altogether.

San Patricio County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently assisting Aransas Pass Fire Department and Aransas County Emergency Responders, along with other various personnel from several agencies who are on the scene.

Aransas Pass PD added that there have been several reports of business and residential power outages due to the electrical poles burning. They ask the community to please report these outages to AEP and not the Aransas Pass Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for details as more information becomes available.

