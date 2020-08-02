CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters and brush trucks were called to the scene of a stubborn brush fire Friday afternoon on Saratoga and Calle Los Colonias.

City and Nueces County firefighters were also called to the scene to try and contain the blaze that wound up burning about 40 acres of grass.

"it's not gonna extend any further, and with the wind direction from the south. It doesn't look like it's going impinge on any of the neighborhood, which is what we were really worried about making sure our citizens in Los Colonias are safe," Battalion Chief Daniel Valdez said.

It took about two hours for crews to contain the flames.

