Bech Bruun, a former candidate in the 27th Congressional District race, threw his support behind the man who beat him in this month's primary runoff.

Bruun formally endorsed Michael Cloud Wednesday as the two appeared together at the Republican Party headquarters.

Bruun said it's important for the 27th Congressional District to have representation as we continue recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and for his part, Cloud said Bruun's endorsement is important.

"Elections are about difference, so we spend months talking about it. We should. That's what elections are about. To give people a choice," Cloud said. "That's what the hallmark of our Republic's about, but it's really important that beyond that, that we begin to work for what's best for the nation and for what our district is."

Bruun said he would also be campaigning for Cloud leading up to the special election for the seat on June 30. There are nine candidates on the ballot for that special election. The general election is in November.

