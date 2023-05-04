Buc Day organizers share last minute rules, protocols ahead of weekend crowds

Oversized bags, backpacks and duffel bags are some of the items that are prohibited.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday is the day when gates to the Buc Days carnival finally swing open.

There are a few things to keep in mind on what to not bring onto festival grounds. Oversized bags, backpacks and duffel bags are some of the items that are prohibited.

Buccaneer Commission Development & Media Manager Christy Tupaj told 3NEWS that there are some facts residents should know before they head out to the event.

"Definitely don't bring any firearms, don't bring any weapons," she said. "Don't bring any selfie sticks, those kind of things. No outside food or drink is allowed. No coolers, no lawn chairs, so those are some of the items. No oversized bags, you can bring your purse, but they will be checked at security."

Tupaj said there are many security guards in place both on and offsite. Bags will be checked at metal detectors when residents enter festival grounds. As the festivities continue, the venue will be well-lit into the evening.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!