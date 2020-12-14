Buc Days 2021 will host Wings Over South Texas Airshow

Wings Over South Texas at Buc Days will take place on May 1 & 2. Buc Days runs April 29 – May 9, 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days 2021 will host the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Wings Over South Texas Airshow to the Corpus Christi Bayfront, May 1 & 2, 2021.

“The Buccaneer Commission is thrilled to combine two great South Texas Traditions into one,” said Johnny Philipello, Buccaneer Commission, President & CEO. “The opportunity to have the Airshow as part of Buc Days was a no brainer that will allow us to expand on this great tradition while further fueling scholarships for Coastal Bend Students.”

“Air shows in South Texas are taking a new direction: Buc Days will be hosting the Wings Over South Texas Air Show in May 2021,” said Capt. Chris Jason, commanding officer, NAS Corpus Christi.

“Although NASCC will only be in a supporting role, the new format will allow greater public access for members of our South Texas community and the visitors that the show will attract. This new show format also underscores the strength of the relationship between the military and the local community,” said Jason.

Airshow Coordination and Operational Services for the airshow will be provided by David Schultz Airshows of Clearfield, PA. Schultz Airshows has conducted operations for over 550 airshows since 1994, and the Corpus Christi Bayfront will be their 11th Waterfront location in their company's history.

Wings Over South Texas at Buc Days will take place on May 1 & 2. Price of admission will gain residents access to prime viewing of the Airshow along with carnival rides, shopping and all the other attractions and music that come along with Buc Days.

Buc Days runs April 29 – May 9, 2021 and will include the following events:

April 29 – May 9: Stripes Carnival & Reliant Energy Shopping Experience

April 30: Professional Bull Riding – Velocity Tour Event

May 1 & 2: Wings Over South Texas Air Show

May 1: Navy Army Night Parade & Parade Pachanga

May 6 – 9: Rodeo Corpus Christi

May 7: IBC Bank Junior Parade

The Buccaneer Commission is working closely with local health authorities regarding COVID-19 and Buc Days events. Final determinations on occupancy, social distancing and other safety precautions will be made in 2021.

