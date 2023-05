Entry fee is $25 per person or $15 if you are 14 or younger. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the seawall at Water's Edge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Racers listen up!

The Buc Days 5K is happening this Saturday. The event was rescheduled due to inclement weather earlier this month.

Packet pickup and registration will be Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at Fleet Feet on Airline Road. Racers can also sign up to race at the Water's Edge Park from 5-7 a.m.

