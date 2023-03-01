Enjoy Buc Days parade, Wings Over South Texas on same day this year

Buc Days organizers moved a portion of the parade route to Shoreline so spectators can see both events without relocating.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The parade at the 85th annual Buc Days celebration will have some changes this year to the route and probably most noticeably, the name.

NavyArmy Community Credit Union, the sponsor for the parade for the last few years, recently changed their name to Rally Credit Union, so organizers for the parade updated the name to Rally Night Parade at Buc Days.

This year's parade will also follow a different route.

A portion of the route will be moved from Chaparral Street to Shoreline Drive, where spectators will have the opportunity to enjoy the Wings Over South Texas airshow by day and the parade by night.

“This could certainly be the largest single day event in Corpus Christi history with both the air show and parade on the same day” said Christy Tupaj, Buccaneer Commission Development & Media Manager.

The parade, a tradition since 1938, draws an estimated 120,000 street spectators. The Wings Over South Texas Airshow is estimated to bring in more than 60,000 people to downtown Corpus Christi.

"In our ongoing effort to optimize spectator experience, we’ve made some changes to the parade route to integrate it with the air show on Shoreline Drive. Spectators can now view both the air show and parade without relocating,” said Johnny Philipello, Buccaneer Commission President & CEO.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m.

