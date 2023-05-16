Buc Days CEO explains why Driscoll Children's Parade was canceled, not moved

Buccaneer Commission President Johnny Philipello said that a lot of logistics went into the decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people are left with questions about why the Driscoll Children's Parade wasn't rescheduled after the Buccaneer Commission announced last week that it would be canceled due to stormy weather.

Residents took to 3NEWS' Facebook page to express their disappointment that the event wasn't rescheduled.

"This is not fair for all that worked so hard. Why not reschedule? Just like they rescheduled the run, it's not fair. These little dancers worked so hard for many months, putting dances together to represent their school, and just like that the opportunity was taken away from them. It should be rescheduled, that's not fair at all. You're going to cancel one cancel all," said one social media commenter.

Buccaneer Commission CEO and President Johnny Philipello said that a lot of logistics went into the decision.

"And number one, the road closure is a big part of that. When we've tried to reschedule in the past, even just moving it a half-a-day, you lose the attendance because the logistics of not just on our end but the schools getting the students' appearance and available," he said. "All of the plans that go into that. Were focused on that one time and that one day. It's really unfortunate the weather was where it was, but that's the big reason we just can't reschedule that one."

Other comments on the post wondered if the children would be compensated for all the hard work that went into preparing for the parade. 3NEWS even asked Philipello if the event could have been moved to the American Bank Center.

"The same day we had a sold out crowd for the rodeo," he said. "The concert was loading in. There's just so many logistics going into all of this. We did reschedule the 5K run that we had, but we're talking about individuals that are able to bring themselves, versus a whole group coming together," he said.

Philipello said they'll be holding another children's parade next year as long as weather permits.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!