Buc Days Children's Parade returns to the Bayfront

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fun event returned to Corpus Christi today: The Buc Days Children's Parade.

The parade is presented by Driscoll Children's Hospital and features floats with participants from some of our area schools, youth organizations, and non-profits.

This beloved event returns after being postponed due to the pandemic, and not included in the limited version of Buc Days that was held last year.

Cesar Flores, Executive Director of Neighborhood Centers of Corpus Christi, told 3NEWS he wouldn't have missed it for the world. "It feels awesome! It's a great feeling, once again, to see the kids laughing and singing. This is what it's about: the kids," he added.

Buc Days continues through Sunday, May 15. For a full schedule of events check out their website here.

