Buc Days, Corpus Christi leaders allocate over 4K parking spots for festival

Additionally, the Harbor Bridge Playhouse parking lot will be used as a ride share spot and to drop off people from the RTA shuttle.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the 85th Annual Buc Days Festival closing in, Corpus Christi City Council and Buccaneer Commission CEO Johnny Philipello gave an update on the parking situation for the big event.

There will be over 4,100 spots available, and this year the Port of Corpus Christi is loaning the military rail yard off Tancahua Street.

Additionally, the Harbor Bridge Playhouse parking lot will be used as a ride share spot and to drop off people from the RTA shuttle.

"We are encouraging people, if you want to get dropped off at the front gate without having to deal with parking or anything, Uber and Lyft is your easiest way to accommodate that," he said.

Additionally, when residents are trying to leave the event, those using Uber and Lyft will be directed to that parking lot to be picked up from. According to Philipello, they're expecting over 100,000 people at this year's festival.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!