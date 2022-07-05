Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade returns to downtown Corpus Christi

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets to see the over 100 entries, which included floats from Coastal Bend businesses and the high school marching bands.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents from all over the area made their way to downtown Corpus Christi for the Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade, Saturday night.

As preparation was underway, our Simone Simpson caught up with Bucaraiders Vice President Steve Lewis who has participated in the parade for 24 years.

During the parade, city streets were shut down in several areas of downtown and uptown Corpus Christi.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets to see the over 100 entries, which included floats from Coastal Bend businesses and, of course, the high school marching bands.

One family from Robstown makes it a tradition every year to come down to see the lighted parade. Now that it's back after taking a couple of years off, they returned as well. Ismael Varges told 3NEWS, "It feels great! It's so relaxing. I mean, to be here so close to the parade, believe it or not, this is the closest I've been to it in so many years. Right next to it!"

If you didn't get a chance to make it out Saturday night, unfortunately, you might have missed seeing the KIII float. All of your favorite 3NEWS personalities were out there on the parade route, including Rudy Trevino, Barbie Leo, Leslie Adami, Alan Holt, Chris Thomasson, and many more.

It was a Buc Days for the books for our 3NEWS team!

