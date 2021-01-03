Buc Days is back for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The Buccaneer Commission announced Monday the 2021 array of events scheduled for this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days is back.

The Buccaneer Commission announced Monday the 2021 array of events scheduled for this year.

All events for 2021 will maintain social distancing, follow mask requirements and other COVID-19 guidelines, organizers said.

Some events, however, such as the BBQ on the Bay and the Buc Days Junior Parade are postponed and will resume in 2022.

The 2021 Events and Dates are:

CITGO presents Buccaneer Days April 29 - May 9, 2021

Stripes Carnival April 29 - May 9, 2021

PBR Velocity Tour Buc Days Chute Out April 30 & May 1, 2021, 7pm presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

Wings Over South Texas May 1 – May 2, 2021, 1pm

NavyArmy Night Parade & Parade Pachanga Sunday, May 2, 2021

Rodeo Corpus Christi presented by Miller Lite May 6 - May 9, 2021

May 6th, 7pm: College Night presented by Valero

May 7th, 7pm: Dia del Vaquero presented by Laredo Taco

May 8th, 7pm: Port of Corpus Christi Night May 9th, 3pm:

Military & First Responder Night Robotics Rodeo presented by CITGO May 8, 2021

Plans to safely open the carnival during a pandemic are in place.

Rides will be spaced approximately 20’ apart to allow for social distancing. Sanitation wipes will be offered as patrons enter the rides and hand sanitizer offered after riding.

Masks will be required.

Concerts will not be hosted during this year’s Rodeo,but they will be back in 2022, organizers said.

For more information on Buc Days COVID-19 protocols and to learn more about the events, visit the Buc Days Commission website here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.