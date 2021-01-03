Buc Days is back for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days is back.
The Buccaneer Commission announced Monday the 2021 array of events scheduled for this year.
All events for 2021 will maintain social distancing, follow mask requirements and other COVID-19 guidelines, organizers said.
Some events, however, such as the BBQ on the Bay and the Buc Days Junior Parade are postponed and will resume in 2022.
The 2021 Events and Dates are:
- CITGO presents Buccaneer Days April 29 - May 9, 2021
- Stripes Carnival April 29 - May 9, 2021
- PBR Velocity Tour Buc Days Chute Out April 30 & May 1, 2021, 7pm presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers
- Wings Over South Texas May 1 – May 2, 2021, 1pm
- NavyArmy Night Parade & Parade Pachanga Sunday, May 2, 2021
- Rodeo Corpus Christi presented by Miller Lite May 6 - May 9, 2021
- May 6th, 7pm: College Night presented by Valero
- May 7th, 7pm: Dia del Vaquero presented by Laredo Taco
- May 8th, 7pm: Port of Corpus Christi Night May 9th, 3pm:
- Military & First Responder Night Robotics Rodeo presented by CITGO May 8, 2021
Plans to safely open the carnival during a pandemic are in place.
Rides will be spaced approximately 20’ apart to allow for social distancing. Sanitation wipes will be offered as patrons enter the rides and hand sanitizer offered after riding.
Masks will be required.
Concerts will not be hosted during this year’s Rodeo,but they will be back in 2022, organizers said.
For more information on Buc Days COVID-19 protocols and to learn more about the events, visit the Buc Days Commission website here.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- LIST: Where water boil notices have been lifted in the Coastal Bend
- H-E-B limiting purchases of certain products to help restore supply after winter storm
- 'Assembly Required': Corpus Christi native stars next to Tim Allen and Richard Karn in new History Channel show