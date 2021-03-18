Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade will be indoors this year, here's what it will look like

This years illuminated night parade will be inside the American Bank Center and on the big screen in your living room

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bright lights, loud cheers, floats, and music is what many are used to seeing just a few feet away from them when going to the night parade.

But because of the pandemic it won’t be like before.

“When you talk of the gathering and maintaining distance those things the normal parade route can get pretty crowded and congested so this was a safe way to do socially distanced,” said President and CEO of the Buc Commission, Johnny Philipello.

This year you won’t be folding out your chairs in the street; instead this years illuminated night parade will be inside the American Bank Center and on the big screen in your living room

“Really make it more of a show where the bands you might see walk for 30 seconds in front of you on the street, you’re gonna be able to watch them perform the float circle through the building,” said Philipello.

Philipello says they were able to bring this new vision to life with a little inspiration from others.

“Admittedly we stole the idea from other festivals across the country that have done that and made it work,” said Philipello.

Phillipelo says they’re working with school districts to have bands perform who didn’t get the chance to perform because of last year’s parade getting canceled.

“Really make those high school kids that didn’t get to participate last year have a chance to really be involved in what the whole city comes to know as the largest single day event of the year and that’s the night parade,” said Philipello.

The parade may be different this year, but the meaning behind all of the fun doesn’t change.

“20 High School seniors we will crown one of each king and queen on parade night that have gone through our leadership program this whole semester and award 65,000 dollars in scholarships,” said Philipello.

2,500 people will be allowed to fill the American Bank Center and of course masks will still be required.

“Yeah it will be a little different but at the end of the day it’s still gonna be a fun festival a way for us to celebrate the successes of our young people,” said Philipello.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.