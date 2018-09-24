Corpus Christi (KIII New) — The Buc Days Rodeo in Corpus Christi was nominated for the largest indoor rodeo of the year.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced that they are nominating the rodeo for the award. A final online ballot to vote will be open Oct. 1-15 for PRCA members.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 5 at the PRCA awards banquet in Las Vegas.

