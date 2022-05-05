Buc Days sees enhanced security, patrols as festivities begin

Pocket knives, selfie sticks, drones, and outside food and drinks are some of the many items that are not allowed inside the event area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first night of the Buc Days carnival outside the American Bank Center kicked off Thursday night.

If residents didn't make it out Thursday, they will have all the way through next weekend to check out all the excitement. In fact organizers are expecting thousands of people to walk through the gates this year.

In order to make sure the event remains safe, spectators can expect to see high levels of security. Metal detectors are set up at each entrance to the fairgrounds where bags are also checked.

The goal is to keep the event a safe environment for everyone who walks in.

According to Jeremy Sturgeon, Head of security for Buc Days, making sure spectators know what items are prohibited makes the event run more seamlessly.

"Obviously safety and security is our number one thing," Sturgeon said.

Selfie sticks, drones and outside food and drinks are some of the many items that are not allowed inside the event area.

"They go through metal detectors, make sure they are clear, scan their ticket and off running into Buc Days," Sturgeon said.

With thousands of visitors expected to being attending the festivities, spectators are bound to se increased patrols and inside and outside the carnival grounds.

According to Captain Steven Gonzalez with the Corpus Christi Police Department, roughly nine officers will be patrolling on the weekdays, with additional officers for the weekend crowds.

"Expecting some good crowds, CCPD will be out here, walking the grounds with a high visibility. We will have some crossing guards out here as well," Gonzalez said.

The increased security also serves as a reassurance to carnival visitors that the safety and fun should be their only concern. The carnival runs through May 15.

