Buc Days adds 65+ vendors as part of Treasure Island attraction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The long anticipated Buc Days event has finally arrived to the Coastal Bend for all to enjoy.

The carnival, food and toys are on deck for the next ten days for spectators to enjoy. The event event came up with a brand new "Treasure Island Attraction."

Buccaneer Commissioner Mark Avelar said that the Buc Days event has a wide assortment of spaces for families to partake in.

"If you're interested in buying furniture, we have furniture venders here," Avelar said. "If you just want to grab a snack, Fulton Kettle Corn is here. The King Ranch Sattle shop is here and has a store set up. We've got the large stores here and the mom and pops."

Vendors make up a huge part of the Corpus Christi staple, including small businesses such as Corpus Christi Toys. Shop owner Mary West said that when it comes to inventory, her shop carries a large variety to choose from.

"Cartoons, anime, Japanese, Korean merchandise, some sports memorability. Anything that's trending right now, we try to carry and provide it for the people here," West said.

She adds that when selling merchandise, location plays a vital role in how her business operates.

"The area lacks toy stores so we try and go to any and all communities that will allow us to set up to vend so local individuals can come out and shop," West said.

Everyone knows that shopping can consume a lot of energy, which is why La Toxica owner Joann Ceballos try's to give residents a fun treat to continue their day.

"Chamoy on the go, and even our salsas. Our salsas are all named," Ceballos said. "There's 'la toxica, la patrona, la jefa, la cliente' and when somebody comes in and they say 'hey, let me get two of 'la jefa' and it's like they already know what they want."

Ceballos said that being a part of Treasure Island was a no brainer , and that she couldn't let the opportunity slip away.

"I've never done an 11 day event, I make all of this so for me, this was like 'okay, I'm in, but where do I start?'" Ceballos said.

