Buc Days Stripes Carnival offers one-day flash sale on event wristbands

Wristbands will be available for purchase at bucdays.com for only $15, a savings of up to $25 off on-site pricing, said a statement from the Buccaneer Commission.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editors Note: The attached video is from a previous Buc Days report.

If you or your family are a fan of the the Buc Days Stripes Carnival -- then we have some good news for you!

The Buccaneer Commission is offering a one-day flash sale for Stripes Carnival wristbands starting April 21 at 9 a.m.

Wristbands will be available for purchase at bucdays.com for only $15, a savings of up to $25 off on-site pricing, said a press release from the Buccaneer Commission.

This is the first time the carnival has been able to provide a large discount price for the wristbands.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!