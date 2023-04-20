Buc Days Stripes Carnival offers one-day flash sale on event wristbands

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editors Note: The attached video is from a previous Buc Days report.
If you or your family are a fan of the the Buc Days Stripes Carnival -- then we have some good news for you!
The Buccaneer Commission is offering a one-day flash sale for Stripes Carnival wristbands starting April 21 at 9 a.m.
Wristbands will be available for purchase at bucdays.com for only $15, a savings of up to $25 off on-site pricing, said a press release from the Buccaneer Commission.
This is the first time the carnival has been able to provide a large discount price for the wristbands.
