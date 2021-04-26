Buc Days to offer free gate entry if you get your vaccine at the event

The carnival runs from April 29 - May 9.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days is joining in on the fight against COVID-19 by offering the Moderna vaccine at the event this year, coordinators said.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will have tents set up outside of the Buc Days carnival entrances. Anyone who gets their vaccine at the event will get free admission for the day.

The tents will be set up Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and weekends from Noon until 4 p.m.

The carnival runs from April 29 - May 9. Visit bucdays.com for a full schedule of events.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.