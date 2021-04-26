Buc Days to offer free gate entry if you get your vaccine at the event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days is joining in on the fight against COVID-19 by offering the Moderna vaccine at the event this year, coordinators said.
The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will have tents set up outside of the Buc Days carnival entrances. Anyone who gets their vaccine at the event will get free admission for the day.
RELATED: Buc Days is back for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The tents will be set up Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and weekends from Noon until 4 p.m.
The carnival runs from April 29 - May 9. Visit bucdays.com for a full schedule of events.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Make-A-Wish, Chick-Fil-A team up to grant wishes to a kid from Corpus Christi
- National Selena Day: Celebrating the Queen of Tejano on what would have been her 50th birthday
- US has been wracked with several mass shootings in 2021
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.