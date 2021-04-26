x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Buc Days to offer free gate entry if you get your vaccine at the event

The carnival runs from April 29 - May 9.
Credit: Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days is joining in on the fight against COVID-19 by offering the Moderna vaccine at the event this year, coordinators said. 

RELATED: Buc Days 2021 will host Wings Over South Texas Airshow

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will have tents set up outside of the Buc Days carnival entrances. Anyone who gets their vaccine at the event will get free admission for the day.

Credit: Buc Days

RELATED: Buc Days is back for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The tents will be set up Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and weekends from Noon until 4 p.m. 

RELATED: Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade will be indoors this year, here's what it will look like

The carnival runs from April 29 - May 9. Visit bucdays.com for a full schedule of events. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 