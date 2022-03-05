Buc Days traffic plans make getting to downtown businesses tricky

With several streets being closed for about the next two weeks, other attractions are encouraging downtown visitors to remember that they are open for business.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parades, carnival rides, shopping, music and rodeos. They are all coming together this week to mark the opening of this year’s Buc Days festival.

This annual event is once again expected to draw thousands of people to the area around the American Bank Center, and with all that activity comes the need to close streets and divert traffic, something that smart drivers will want to know about before heading downtown later this week.

Since 1938, Buc Days has been a great source of family fun and culturally diverse celebrations, something this year’s edition should have no trouble recapturing. In fact, those who are trying to make time to get to all the Buc Days activities may find getting to the activities their biggest challenge.

With several streets being closed for safety for about the next two weeks, other attractions are encouraging downtown visitors to remember that they, too, are open for business.

Sara Morgan, Director of the Art Museum of South Texas, hopes that art denizens won’t be deterred by the detours. “There is signage and it’s going to direct you down Chaparral and you’re going to turn right by the Harbor Playhouse. Then, you’ll see our back parking lot and it’s blocked off for Art Museum of South Texas visitors.”

Same goes for Richard Lomax, the man behind ‘Elizabeth’s at the Museum.’ The eatery is open for both lunch and dinner, and features some of the finest waterfront views in Corpus Christi.

Lomax says they are grateful for Buc Days, but they’re not quite sure what to expect this month.

“This is our first time going through it, so we don’t know if we’re just going to get smoked and people are going to run in there to drink white wine and have fun, of if it’s just going to be a ghost town,” says Lomax. “So, we’re just kind of playing it by ear this year.”

According to Tricia Aitken with the Buccaneer Commission, much of the area around Heritage Park will still be accessible. It may just take a little prior planning to park and play.

“Really, Ocean Drive is the best way to come up,” says Aitken. “If you’re heading north on Ocean Drive towards the arena, grab the parking that’s all around that gate.”

Another idea is to park at Whataburger Field. It will cost you $10 and you can take a Corpus Christi RTA shuttle for free. It will be available each evening except Monday and Tuesday.

Buc Days opens May 5 and runs through May 15.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.