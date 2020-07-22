Buc Days will not be happening in 2020 due to COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 continues to spread at in the Coastal Bend, the Buccaneer Commission has decided to postpone this year's Buc Days event until 2021 at its regularly scheduled time.

This year's event, originally scheduled to take place in April, was postponed as concerns of the coronavirus pandemic were first making their way to the Coastal Bend area. The plan was to hold the event in the fall, but as the number of positive COVID-19 cases and fatalities rise in our area, organizers decided to wait until next year.