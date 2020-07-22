Buc Days will not be happening in 2020 due to COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 continues to spread at in the Coastal Bend, the Buccaneer Commission has decided to postpone this year's Buc Days event until 2021 at its regularly scheduled time.
This year's event, originally scheduled to take place in April, was postponed as concerns of the coronavirus pandemic were first making their way to the Coastal Bend area. The plan was to hold the event in the fall, but as the number of positive COVID-19 cases and fatalities rise in our area, organizers decided to wait until next year.
The new event dates are as followed:
- CITGO presents Buccaneer Days - April 29 - May 9, 2021
- Stripes Carnival & Reliant Treasure Island Shopping - April 29 - May 9, 2021
- The 67th Annual Buccaneer Days Coronation Pageant - Thursday, April 29, 2021
- Navy Army Night Parade - Saturday, May 1, 2021
- Parade Pachanga - Saturday, May 1, 2021
- Rodeo Corpus Christi presented by Miller Lite - May 6 - May 9, 2021
- College Night presented by Valero - Clay Walker (Thursday concert after ProRodeo)
- Dia del Vaquero presented by Laredo Taco - Siggno (Friday concert after ProRodeo)
- Port of Corpus Christi Night - Aaron Watson (Saturday concert after ProRodeo)
- Military & First Responder Night - Styx (Sunday concert after ProRodeo Finals)
- BBQ on the Bay - May 6 - May 9, 2021
- IBC Junior Parade - Saturday, May 8, 2021
