Buc-ee's joins collection of West Texas art installations

This Buc-ee's is similar to the Prada Store in Marfa that was built back in 2005.

SANDERSON, Texas — The famously small Buc-ee's art installation has made it way back to West Texas.

The art work is located in Sanderson. It was opened last year, but closed down shortly after. The site is similar to the Prada store in Marfa that was built in 2005.

The Buc-ee's in Sanderson even has historical marker that reads:

"Originally established April 1st, 2022, this Buc-ee's location served the area faithfully despite its lack of operating hours, bathrooms, employees or a home decor section...It was an important content stop for weary Instagram influencers and other travelers on the famous Marfa Trail....Shift to E-commerce, rising gas prices and a worldwide beaver nugget shortage are what forced the location to close on April 4, 2022 and reached social media fame."