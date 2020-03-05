CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buccaneer Commission announced despite having to postpone Buc Days until November due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they are carrying on a South Texas tradition a new way.

According to the Buccaneer Commission, $62,500 in scholarships were awarded to area students that participated in their Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi King and Queen Leadership Program.

"The Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi King & Queen Leadership Program began back in December. Twenty students were chosen out of over 100 applications. This was done through an interview and essay process," stated Tricia Aitken of the Buccaneer Commission.

"Since then, these students have participated in a customized Dale Carnegie Training program, taken a tour of the Corpus Christi Army Depot, prepared and served a meal for the Ronald McDonald House," added Tricia Aitken of the Buccaneer Commission.

The program was altered due to the Covid-19 situation but the group was still able to move forward in their program utilizing online Zoom meetings.

Participants had a Q&A session with County Judge, Barbara Canales, as well as the CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi, Sean Strawbridge.

"All were awarded collegiate scholarships ranging from $2,000-$8,000! The winners were announced on our Facebook page today as part of our Buc Days Home Days event. Tomorrow, we will be sending a car parade by the homes of Miss Buc Days and the Buc Days King," stated Aitken.

The group met in the Parking Lot of Lamar Park Shopping Center, near the Post on Sunday afternoon about 2 p.m. to get the fun-filled parade started.

"The Buccaneer Commission first awarded scholarships in 1996 and has awarded $1,373,700 in scholarships and grants. The Buccaneer Commission’s plan is to continue to broaden the array of scholarship offerings and the dollars awarded each year," added officials.

Please mark your calendar for postponed events and help continue a South Texas tradition.

Buc Days is now scheduled for November 19-29, 2020, according to organizers.

2020 Scholarship Recipient Details:

Miss Buc Days & Miss Congeniality - Cierra Garcia, Veterans Memorial High School $8,500

1st Runner Up - Xitlali Gallegos, W.B. Ray High School $5,000

2nd Runner Up - Kristan Rodriguez, Taft High School $3,500

Miss Congeniality (tie) - Alison Duncan, Incarnate Word Academy $2,500

Finalist - Alyssa Friudenberg, London High School $2,000

Finalist - Elizabeth Kemp, Flour Bluff High School $2,000

Finalist – Lauren Lindemann, Flour Bluff High School $2,000

Finalist - Holley Nelson, Woodsboro High School $2,000

Finalist - Caitlin Sannes, Calallen High School $2,000

Finalist - Mallory Wilcox, Tuloso Midway High School $2,000

Buc Days King - Anthony Matl, Incarnate Word Academy $8,000

1st Runner Up - Gabe Garcia, H M King High School $5,000

2nd Runner Up - Nico Trujillo, Veterans Memorial High School $3,500

Top Wrangler - Chence Hull, Tuloso-Midway High School $2,500

Finalist - Nic Balboa, Veterans Memorial High School $2,000

Finalist - Holden Biediger, Gregory-Portland High School $2,000

Finalist - Matthew Cantu, Moody High School $2,000

Finalist - Jeremy DeGaish, Incarnate Word Academy $2,000

Finalist - Lukas Graf, W. B. Ray High School $2,000

Finalist - Connor Hein, Incarnate Word Academy $2,000

