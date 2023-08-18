Budget cuts in Dewitt County set off domino effect for Refugio

"I am hopeful that they come to their senses,” 24th Judicial District Asst. DA Tim Poynter said. “The solution they propose is the exact wrong direction."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because of budget cuts in Dewitt County, the assistant district attorney in Refugio County could be without a job soon.



"They have not given us a reason why they have done this," said 24th Judicial District Asst. DA Tim Poynter. "The only explanation that we have received have been personal complaints."



So why do budget cuts in Dewitt County have anything to do with the justice system in Refugio County?

It's because the 24th Judicial District is a three-county jurisdiction made up of DeWitt, Goliad, and Refugio counties and, Poynter said, the Dewitt County Commissioners court cut the DA's budget by 66 percent. That after giving everyone including themselves a raise.

"It will be a part-time attorney with zero experience who's going to be responsible for 600 felony indictments a year,” Poynter said. “They will also be responsible for 150 felony indictments in Goliad County and they'll also be responsible for about 500 felony indictments in Dewitt County."

The three attorneys who work those counties supposedly are already handling three times the number of recommended cases.



"I am hopeful that they come to their senses,” Poynter said. “The solution they propose is the exact wrong direction."



Refugio County Sheriff’s Department investigator Tammy Gregory is always busy with a full load of cases, which makes sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales concerned about the problems in the 24th Judicial District.



"If we don't have a district attorney to try them, I don't know what we're going to do,” he said. “Or, we get a less experienced attorney to take care of these cases. It won't be good."

Dewitt County Judge Daryl Fowler has called a meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cuero with everyone affected by the budget cuts.