Budweiser Clydesdales in town for Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales horses made their way into town Monday at the La Palmera Mall.

The horses will be part of the Buc Days Parade taking place Saturday night.

3NEWS Anchors Barbi Leo and Rudy Trevino have been asked to ride along with the Clydesdales that night.

