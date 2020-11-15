Shooting leaves one man in the hospital, suspect on the run, officers say

The shooting happened near Buford and 23rd Street Saturday evening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting Saturday evening left one man in the hospital and one man on the run, Corpus Christi PD officials said.

Officers arrived at the scene near Buford and 23rd Street just after 7:30 after a call for a shooting came in to dispatch.

Officers said a fight between two men ended in one shooting the other. The victim walked himself to Spohn Shoreline where he was listed in critical condition officers said. The two men knew each other, officers said, but their relationship is unknown.

Lt. Saldana with the CCPD said they are looking for the suspect, but no other information was given.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or call CCPD investigators at 886-2600.

