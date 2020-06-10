Crews still unable to recover bodies from building collapse in west Houston

They will use a crane on the roof to remove unstable concrete planks in order to reach the ground floor where the bodies are.

HOUSTON — Experts are working to determine if it is safe to try and recover the bodies of three workers killed in a high-rise building collapse in west Houston Monday.

HFD Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano said Tuesday morning they hope to use a crane on the roof to remove concrete planks from inside so they can reach the bodies on the ground,.

He explained this will be a very tedious process, and they won't be rushing. They want to make sure it is safe to extract the victims without risking lives of rescuers and engineers.

Members of the technical rescue team are on location assessing the collapse and Lozano said the biggest threat right now is a secondary collapse happening in the stairwell

The recovery process probably won't start until late tonight or possibly Wednesday.

Scene where a concrete stairwell collapsed inside a 15-story building yesterday, killing 3 men — still blocked this morning.

Several workers are arriving for work.

Meanwhile, officials are waiting to make sure building is structurally safe to recover bodies.

Currently, crews are setting up a screen to protect the area they will work on to remove debris and to get equipment, surveyors and engineers up on the roof.

According to HFD, the 15-story building was under construction near I-10 and Beltway 8, west of City Centre, when the interior stairwell collapsed around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A fourth worker was rescued Monday and taken to a nearby hospital, HFD said. He is reportedly in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The contractor issued the following statement Monday evening:

"Harvey Builders is working with the Houston Fire Department, our subcontractor East Texas Precast, and Hines, the project’s development manager, to investigate a fatal accident involving the collapse of a stairway."

The high-rise in the 990 block of Town and Country Boulevard is slated to be Marathon Oil's new headquarters in 2021.