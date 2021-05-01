Bulls take over American Bank Center during PBR Velocity Tour

Fans watched as the top 45 bull riders from around the world competed for the top scores.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The rainy weather didn't stop the competition from heating up inside the American Bank Center Friday night for the Buc Days Chute Out.

For the first time, Buc Days is partnering with the Professional Bull Rider's group for the P.B.R. Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.

This was the first of two nights for the event.

While capacity was limited inside the arena, organizers say it's great to see more and more spectators in the stands again.

"It's man versus beast at its best, combine that with pyro, with lights, rock n roll music and jam pack it in two and a half hours, nonstop action. We play to audiences year-round, but we miss the fans, we miss the full arenas, and we are getting there, and every market we go to gets better and better," said Robert Simpson, the general manager for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.

The chute out is also taking place Saturday night at 7:30 PM and we're told there are still tickets available.

Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil) and Hunter Ball (Carsonville, Michigan) were dominant Friday evening inside the American Bank Center, tying for the Round 1 victory at the Buc Days PBR Chute Out, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

Just eight of the 45 competing riders reaching the requisite 8 seconds.

Souza and Ball registered matching 87.5-point scores.

The Rodeo continues Saturday night at the American Bank Center.

