CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is working to prevent bullying on campuses starting at the elementary level.

They're doing it with a program called "The Bully Proof Project."

At Oak Park Elementary School there are fifth graders in the classroom who are kicking off the project, and everything they need to know comes in a pamphlet. Taking part in the program is 11-year-old Ethan Acosta.

"We are trying to help others not to get bullied so they can feel equal from others," Acosta said.

The person who created the lesson plan is Janelle Cantu. She said the Bully Proof Project gets students comfortable with talking openly about bullying.

"They might be a bully. They might have been bullied. So what makes it work is that we put them all together and we talk and we explain how bullying affects not only them but others," Cantu said.

Cantu said she sees a shift in kids' behavior after implementing the tools learned from the six-week program.

"There are students after completing the program who feel empowered," Cantu said. "They really believe in themselves and they feel, 'Wow, maybe I need to step up,' or 'I can do something.'"

"It's been a few years since Sergeant Cantu did it and since then our disciplinary referrals have consistently gone down," Principal Laura Perales said.

Since the beginning of the project Cantu said 90 students have completed the course. She said the project has been on five elementary school campuses in the CCISD and eventually she hopes to expand it to middle schools.

