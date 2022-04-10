Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'

The video, which shows a boy being punched in the face after seemingly being taunted by others, calls district's response into question.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media.

Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.

"Bullying is something I have dealt with my entire career, but let me tell you, in Beeville ISD, we absolutely do not deal with and we do not tolerate (bullying)," Fanning said.

The administrator, who has been an educator for more than 20 years, said although there is zero tolerance for bullying, it still exists.

Desiree Trevino's son is the student in the video who was punched, and said that she wants to see immediate change in schools.

"He was just minding his business and he got assaulted by another student," she said.

Trevino is pressing charges against the student who bullied her child, and wants to be the voice for not only her son, but for any other family who is experiencing a similar situation.

"Where were the coaches? Where were the law enforcement? You had all of that. Where were they?" she said.

The district confirmed with 3NEWS, as well as in a parent newsletter, that all those involved would be disciplined to the fullest extent of the student code of conduct.

Trevino said another frustration is that the district can't tell her what exactly those consequences are, which leaves her unsure the problem will be resolved.

"With laws like FERPA and other things that govern us, we can't always share all the pertinent details our community wants to know for parents on both sides," Fanning said. "They want additional information and we can't. We try to be as transparent as we can and share as much as we legally, so. . . ."

Trevino's son is already back in class. Trevino told 3NEWS that he's doing fine, but hopes bullying everywhere is taken seriously before it escalates into a bigger tragedy.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.