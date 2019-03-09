CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The childhood home of Farah Fawcett located near Ray High School was broken into twice over the last few days, according to Corpus Christi police.

A neighbor in the area said he saw a man on a bike he didn't recognize go inside the home.

Owner Anette Mayne is currently not living in the house, but it has been on sale for 44 days.

"I came home yesterday, and my house was burglarized Saturday night, and no fingerprint was able to be recovered. Now I get a call at work today that there's someone in my house," Mayne said.

After Mayne talked to officers on the scene, she was informed that the person inside got away.

"By the time back-up came somehow he wasn't in the house. They didn't find him. I guess he maybe jumped the fence at Buccaneer Apartments but like I said I've been here 23 years and I've never had that situation before," Mayne said.

According to Mayne, the suspects that broke in Saturday night ransacked the house which had been staged for showings.

Mayne's TVs were stolen along with several suitcases filled with things, jewelry, and other items.

The three-bedroom house is listed on Realtor.com for under $130,000. Another childhood home of Fawcett's on Floyd Street was put on the market in 2012 for $215,000.

Police spent Tuesday afternoon gathering evidence and checking for fingerprints.

Officers said the only description they have for Tuesday's break-in is a juvenile male on a bike. Police do not know if the suspect was the same person involved in Saturday night's break-in.

