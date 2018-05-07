A break-in at the Bay Contractors storage yard on Diamond Cut and Leopard Street Thursday morning left thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Corpus Christi police said they arrived early Thursday morning to investigate money that was stolen from the business. After setting up a perimeter with K-9 units and a drone, they found and arrested a 42-year-old suspect Wesley Laplant.

Police said Laplant was arrested on a federal warrant from out of state.

As for the burglary, Corpus Christi police said they do not believe it just happened overnight.

"Stripped out a whole bunch of wiring out of these generators, making them useless, ruining them. A whole bunch of copper wire, metal," Lt. Tim Brown said. "Hard to say but as much damage that is done back there, they had to do this several times a month, a week, or over six months. We don't know at this point."

According to police they also found six power units broken into at the location. Investigators are currently interviewing the Laplant.

Police added that the crime could be related to recent industrial thefts that have happened over the last several months. Police believe more suspects could be involved. If you have any information that could help, call police at 361-886-2600.

