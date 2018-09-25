Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police had to rescue a suspect Tuesday morning after he became trapped in an elevator at the Fajitaville Restaurant on North Beach.

According to police, they had to rescue 23-year-old Matthew Gutierrez just aft 3 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene of Fajitaville, they found the front door smashed and someone banging in the elevator.

The owners were called out to check surveillance footage, and they saw a man go inside but never come out. The owner took officers to the service elevator where Gutierrez had gotten stuck.

Police did arrest Gutierrez, but the owners of Fajitaville agreed to drop the charges because Gutierrez' family decided to pay for all the damages.

