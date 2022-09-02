Burglary suspect tracked down by North Beach business owners, arrested by police

Both Pier 99 and the Blue Marlin Saloon were burglarized this week, but the owners are resting easy now that a suspect is behind bars.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A suspected thief was arrested by police Wednesday, much to the relief of two North Beach business owners.

In fact, those business owners helped track down and identify the thief themselves after he was seen on surveillance cameras breaking into the Pier 99 restaurant and the Blue Marlin Saloon, making off with a few thousand dollars.

Mark Leanox, General Manager of Pier 99, said it was Tuesday morning when one of their managers opened up shop for the day and noticed one of their displays had been vandalized.

"Our ship case, it's a display that we had for years and years," Leanox said. "Tourists come and put money in it and leave messages. We noticed all the cash was taken out of it."

Leanox said that prompted him to view the surveillance footage to get a better look at the culprit.

"Which we did," Leanox said, "and discovered he tried to get into all the entrances of the building, which he was unsuccessful. So he went to the business next door."

The owners of the Blue Marlin Saloon had the same experience. Just two days before, an employee discovered they had been broken into.

"It was ransacked. Cameras were down. Safe was open," Blue Marlin owner Elliot Carmickle. "They called us. We came down, and $2,500 to $3,000 were gone."

Carmickle said the man in the footage was wearing a mask and a backwards hat.

"My wife got that on the camera and then posted that on social media, and it kind of ran from there," Carmickle said.

Within hours, the thief along with his motorcycle were both identified. Once the motorcycle was identified to police, 27-year-old Dillion Lewis was arrested.

"We are a tight-knit community down here," Carmickle said, "and it sucked the small businesses were being hassled and robbed by low-lives."

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a warrant was issued for Lewis and he was arrested Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set for $75,000.

Both business owners said they are glad to feel safe again. They replaced some of the surveillance cameras that were destroyed in the break-ins and are ready to do business.

