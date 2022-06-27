6 arrested after 64-year-old woman is killed in shootout crossfire on Texas highway, police say

The Burleson Police Department says the victim was a bystander who was driving in the area and “lost her life in a very aggressive and daring act of violence."

BURLESON, Texas — Six people have been arrested for a “variety of offenses” in a highway shooting that left a 64-year-old woman dead in the crossfire, the Burleson Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, Burleson Public Safety and Burleson police officers were called to the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard at the median of Interstate 35W following a shooting incident, officials said.

When they arrived, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

The victim, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Burleson Police Department said Bryan was an innocent bystander who was driving in the area and “lost her life in a very aggressive and daring act of violence in the middle of a heavily-traveled roadway.”

The victim's husband, Chuck Bryan, told WFAA she was driving home from work when she got caught in the crossfire. Kathryn was two years from retirement and the couple was looking forward to traveling to as many national parks as possible in their RV.

Kathryn was a wife, mother to two sons, and a grandmother. Her third grandchild is on the way.

Police began arresting suspects early Saturday, and by the evening, all six people believed to be involved in the shooting were in custody.

The suspects have not been identified at this time, but police said they are not from the Burleson area.

“We will continue to make updates on the case and will provide the names of the suspects and the final charges after our detectives are able to meet with the district attorney this week,” the Burleson Police Department said.