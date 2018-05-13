A recent court order from Nueces County Commissioners Court ordered a 90-day burn ban for rural parts of the county.

According to the statement, the Texas A&M Forest Service determined drought conditions exist in unincorporated Nueces and outdoor, legal burning would pose a public safety hazard.

Their findings caused county officials to ban outdoor burning until the forest service deems drought conditions do not exist.

The order does not apply to burning activities that relate to public health and safety, authorized by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

